Kavanaugh Accuser Calls for FBI Investigation Before She Testifies Video

The woman who has accused Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, Christine Blasey Ford, is calling for an FBI investigation before testifying in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

And Ford's lawyers admonished the committee for scheduling the hearing so soon after her allegations became public.

"While Dr. Ford's life was being turned upside down, you and your staff scheduled a public hearing for her to testify at the same table as Judge Kavanaugh in front of two dozen U.S. senators on national television to relive this traumatic and harrowing incident," said a letter Tuesday evening from Ford's lawyers to Sen. Charles Grassley, the committee chairman.

The committee invited both Kavanaugh and Ford to testify on the allegations, and Kavanaugh accepted. Mark Judge, who allegedly was also at the party in question in the 1980s, and in the room with Kavanaugh, said through his attorney he has no memory of the alleged incident and does not wish to testify publicly.

Democrats are accusing Grassley of trying to rush through the confirmation. They say that two witnesses are insufficient, and the rushed nature could lead to the "mistakes" of the Anita Hill hearings during Clarence Thomas' Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

The hearing scheduled for Monday represents a significant change in Kavanaugh's confirmation process. The committee had planned a meeting Thursday, but postponed it to allow for Kavanaugh and Ford to testify.

Even if Ford does not appear Monday, Republicans could continue to give Kavanaugh the opportunity address the allegations.

The letter on Tuesday said that Ford "wants to cooperate with the Committee and with law enforcement." The lawyers said an FBI investigation should come first. "A full investigation by law enforcement officials will ensure that the crucial facts and witnesses in this matter are assessed in a non-partisan manner, and that the Committee is fully informed before conducting any hearing or making any decisions."

The lawyers said that Ford has been the target of "vicious harassment and even death threats" and that her family has relocated.

Grassley responded to the letter later Tuesday evening: "Dr. Ford's testimony would reflect her personal knowledge and memory of events. Nothing the FBI or any other investigator does would have any bearing on what Dr. Ford tells the committee, so there is no reason for any further delay."

(CBS News)