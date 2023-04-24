EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. – A Kansas man was arrested in El Dorado Springs, Missouri on April 18 by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office as a fugitive from justice.

31-year-old Matthew Thomas Charles has a standing warrant from Sedgwick County, Kansas for 7 counts of seven counts felony rape of a child less than 14 years old and two counts of felony attempted aggravated indecent liberties with a child, committed between the dates of March 5, 2014, and March 4, 2019, according to court documents.

Indecent liberties are defined in the Kansas Legislature as a level 5 felony.

Charles is charged with fugitive from out of state, a Class U Felony. He is being held at the Cedar County Jail awaiting extradition to Sedgwick County, Kansas.