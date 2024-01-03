LEBANON, Mo. – A man accused of holding three relatives hostage and killing one of them in Rocky Mount in 2020 has been committed to the custody of the Department of Mental Health.

Terry Ewens, 58, of Eldon, is charged with first-degree murder, domestic assault, burglary and multiple counts of kidnapping in connection with the Sept. 5, 2020 incidents.

Pending the outcome of mental health evaluation and treatment, Ewens is scheduled for a case review in Laclede County Circuit Court on July 1, 2024.