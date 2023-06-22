NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — A Joplin woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday, June 21.

Liberty L. Fowler, 20, of Joplin, was killed in a crash that Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers investigated at 8:28 p.m. on June 21.

The investigation showed that the 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt that Fowler was a passenger in ran off River Road about a mile east of Joplin and struck a concrete pillar. Fowler was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:28 p.m.

The driver of the Cobalt was William D. Deckard, 21, of Joplin. He was taken to a Joplin hospital to be treated for minor injuries.