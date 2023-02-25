JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Saturday, February 25, that a patrol K9 passed away from a heart attack on Friday, February 24.

K9 Skye and her handler Deputy Deras were getting ready for duty when Skye collapsed, according to the release.

Skye was taken to Central Pet Care where she was pronounced deceased.

Skye joined the Sheriff’s Office as a puppy and trained in article searches as well as tracking lost persons or suspects. Skye was a 6-year-old bloodhound.

Her “Last Ride” ceremony will be held at 10 am on Monday, February 27, to honor her service to the community. The ceremony will begin at Central Pet Care and head west toward the Joplin Humane Society.