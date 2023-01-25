Happy Wednesday!

It looks like a winter wonderland across the Ozarks. It is the type of snow that is coating absolutely everything and making it look beautiful! While the trees are glistening, I do worry about additional power outages. Heavy tree branches, breezy conditions, and power lines don’t mix well.

I mentioned yesterday how difficult this particular storm was shaping up to be regarding snowfall totals. We truly saw 2-12″ across the Ozarks! Harrison, Arkansas set a record for January 24 at 9″.

Snow-covered roads will slowly improve later in the day Wednesday thanks to daylight and temperatures warming a few degrees above freezing. Winds will pick up on Wednesday, leaving us to deal with a bit of a wind chill throughout the day.

The snow is perfect for snowballs and snowmen. It’s fluffy, wet, and packable snow. Wednesday will be a great day to get out and play in the snow.

Temperatures will remain cold through Thursday with mainly cloudy skies. This will tend to keep the snow on the ground until at least Friday. We should be able to melt away most of the snow Friday into Saturday ahead of a blast of cold weather, and possibly a bit of a wintry mix, that will arrive late Saturday into Sunday.

Cold weather and additional bouts of wintry weather are on the table as we move out of January and into February.