SPRINGFIELD, Mo — Isabel’s House will be hosting its annual tree lightning event. The event will take place at 7 p.m. on Mon., Nov. 21 at Houlihan’s North on N. Glenstone.

The event is put on in support of preventing child abuse and neglect in the community.

Shayla Yardley, Isabela’s House Executive Director, will speak before the event and there will also be hot chocolate and a visit from Santa Claus.

“We are happy and honored to again light Isabel’s Tree at Doubletree Hotel/Houlihan’s North

and Houlihan’s South in support of this important cause!” Tim O’Reilly of O’Reilly Hospitality Management, LLC said. “I hope that all of Springfield will join in celebrating the holidays and donating to help care for kids and families in our community that need our help!”

To support Isabela’s House, eat dinner at Houlihan’s locations on N. Glenstone or in E. Republic at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mon., Nov. 21.

To help light up the tree, donate to the organization or click here to find places that will be selling bulbs from Nov. through December 31.

According to the Isabel’s House website, “each light on Isabel’s Tree means another child reading and playing, eating a hot meal, or resting safely in bed. Each bulb is a gift of hope for parents and children when they need it most.”

To learn more about the event click here.