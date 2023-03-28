[The video above is from KOLR10’s Today’s Top Headlines]

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A woman from Iowa has died weeks after a collision in Springfield.

According to the Springfield Police Department, 78-year-old Beverly Delcour was involved in a four-vehicle crash at the intersection of Mt. Vernon and West Bypass on March 6, at around 2 pm.

Delcour was driving a Ford Fusion southbound on West Bypass when she entered the intersection during a red light and hit an eastbound Chevrolet van.

The collision directed Delcour’s vehicle into two other vehicles that were stopped at the stoplight.

Delcour was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and succumbed to her injuries on March 27. Her next of kin was notified.

No one else was injured in the crash. This is Springfield’s 9th traffic fatality of 2023.