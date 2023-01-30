LICKING, Mo. — On Saturday, Jan. 28, an inmate at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking, Missouri, was pronounced dead at 12:32 a.m.

Alan Lancaster, 39, of St. Louis County, was serving a 20-year sentence for burglary, robbery, assault and kidnapping that began on Jan. 20, 2010.

According to a press release from the prison, the cause of Lancaster’s death is unknown. An autopsy will be conducted.

In 2022, 12 inmates died at the prison. Several died from overdosing on fentanyl and xylazine.

