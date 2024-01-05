SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Drivers near Glenstone Avenue, Kearney Street, and I-44 East can expect delays and diversions due to a crash that, according to the Springfield Police Department, left at least one person dead Friday afternoon.

According to OzarksTraffic, the crash occurred around 3:20 p.m. near Exit 80 on I-44. Traffic from I-44 between the Kearney Street and Glenstone Avenue exits is being diverted onto Glenstone Avenue, causing traffic delays on Glenstone.

I-44 East is backed up for several miles and is expected to be shut down for hours.

According to SPD, a westbound semi-truck crossed the barrier on I-44 and hit both a passenger car and a FedEx truck traveling east. The driver and passenger of the semi-truck were taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The driver of the passenger car was the only person in the vehicle, and they died at the scene of the crash. Their name has not yet been released.

The driver of the FedEx truck sustained no injuries.

SPD is still investigating and expects both lanes to be closed for quite a while. This is a breaking news story and we will update it with more information as it becomes available.