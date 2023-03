CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Humansville is dead after a single-car crash Friday morning.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Larry L. Teer, 54, was driving a PT Cruiser when he traveled off the right side of the road and overturned. Teer was ejected in the crash. A 55-year-old passenger was airlifted to CoxSouth Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happened on Route J, two miles north of Stockton.

This is MSHP Troop D’s 13th fatality for 2023.