TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. – A house explosion has injured two in Licking Friday night, according to MSHP Troop G.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene on Myers Street at about 6:45 p.m. and found two victims with moderate to serious injuries. The two victims, a 73-year-old man and a 77-year-old man, were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

A house next door was also damaged by the explosion, but no injuries were reported. The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined, but the State Fire Marshall will be investigating.

Licking City & Rural Fire Dept., Houston City Fire, Houston Rural Fire, and Raymondville Fire departments, in addition to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Texas County, and Licking PD assisted.