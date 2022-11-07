HOLLISTER, Mo. – Hollister Police received a call Monday morning to rescue a box full of puppies in the middle of a busy street.

According to the Hollister Police Department Facebook page, ten puppies were left in a box in the middle of a street with high traffic.

“All 10 puppies will be taken to Taney County Animal Control for anyone who is interested in adopting one of these cuties! Please contact Taney County Animal Control for any further information regarding these animals,” said the post.

For more information about the puppies, contact the Taney County Animal Control at 417-332-0172.