SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Holiday assistance applications with the Council of Churches of the Ozarks (CCO) in Springfield opened Monday, October 23.

Applications for the first round of assistance will be open until October 27. The second round will be open on November 27.

Those needing to fill out an application for assistance can head over to the CCO headquarters at 3055 E. Division Street in Springfield between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Additionally, on October 25, the headquarters will be open for applications from 5:30-7 p.m.

“If the line this morning was any indication, this is going to be a tough year for a lot of families struggling to make ends meet,” said Jaimie Trussell, CEO of Council of Churches of the Ozarks. “While we can’t control inflation, we can make the season a little less stressful. A holiday basket with all the Thanksgiving essentials, or a warm coat, a couple of books, and a few toys to place under the tree can demonstrate the power of community to someone feeling isolated and alone going into the stark winter months. We are honored to work with so many good people committed to serving their neighbors in need.”

Assistance is available to households with people 60 years old or older or children 18 years old or younger. Applicants can show proof of their address and social security cards for everyone in the household who needs assistance.

Last year, CCO provided over 8,200 with food and holiday gifts over the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons. For more information, visit www.ccozarks.org or call 417-862-3586.