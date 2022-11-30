SPRINGFIELD, MO. – “Sharing Stories of the Crossroads” is a history radio program created by The History Museum on the Square on 92.3 FM.

Host John Sellars spoke with Wes Pratt, who recently retired as the Chief Diversity Officer for Missouri State University. Pratt served as a Diversity Recruitment Coordinator in August 2007, as an Interim Equal Opportunity officer in 2011, and then became the Director of Equity & Compliance in 2011 before taking the Chief Diversity Officer position in 2016.

“He’s a firm believer, as am I, that young people need people to talk with and to explore their futures and potential. That’s what helped him realize his path, and take it, in a positive way that was tremendously successful and tremendously helpful to other people in the last few years,” said Sellars.

He says Pratt helped establish several mentoring programs here that will pay long-term dividends to not only the people but also the community.

According to Missouristate.edu, Pratt expanded diversity training and professional development not only on campus but also across the city, region and state. He has been instrumental in offering the Collaborative Diversity Conference and the Facing Racism Institute to larger audiences.

Pratt played a pivotal role in establishing the Student African American Brotherhood’s (SAAB) local chapter, Brother to Brother, in Springfield. Later, he worked with SAAB leadership and helped them relocate the organization’s headquarters to the MSU campus.

Pratt retired from Missouri State on August 1, 2022.

Check out the video above to hear the full interview.