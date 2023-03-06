SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After years of reconstruction and fundraising, one of Springfield’s last standing historically black churches held its rededication celebration on Sunday.

Pitts Chapel United Methodist Church celebrated years of hard work and finally being back together as a church family and community.

The church is a pioneer in the Springfield community holding history and traditions.

With a long-lasting legacy, the building started to show some wear and tear.

“It needed a lot of repairs like the ceiling was coming apart. And this is the final culmination of the project and everybody’s hard work put together. It’s beautiful,” said church member Steven Jones.

The church is finally ready to grow and move forward.

“This was a wonderful experience, but the renovation is just marvelous. The sanctuary in the chapel area is beautiful,” said former Pitts Chapel pastor Paul Collins.

Along with Sunday’s celebration, Mayor Ken McClure honored the historic church, making March 5 ‘Pitts Chapel Day.’ The congregation, pastors and many who have been a part of the church process are happy to see it back and better than it once was before.

“This makes me extremely proud. This is a family here for me,” said Jones.

Pitts Chapel will have church service in the sanctuary on Sundays at 11 a.m.