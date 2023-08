SHELL KNOB, Mo. – Two hikers were rescued Tuesday afternoon after they became lost in a forested area.

Central Crossing Fire crews, with the help of K9s, UTVs and thermal drone resources, found the hikers after 45 minutes. The hikers had been in the woods for over six hours total. They reportedly got off the trail and thought they were about two miles out.

The K9 team escorted the hikers back to the trailhead safely.