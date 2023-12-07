CAMDENTON, Mo. – MSHP Troop F is working to investigate and clean up a crash on Highway 54 in Camden County near Sunny Slope Drive west of Camdenton.

MSHP Troop F said the crash occurred at about 4:30 p.m. and involved two cars and a tractor-trailer. All lanes of Highway 54 are closed while troopers investigate and may be closed for another hour or two. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

One person was sent to the hospital with moderate injuries, and two others were unharmed. One of the vehicles suffered heavy damage. The cause of the crash has not yet been relayed.