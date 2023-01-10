SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Springfield from Tripadvisor.

Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.

There are lots of components that go into picking the right restaurant for a special occasion. What the ambiance is like, which type of cuisine is served, what dietary restrictions can be accommodated, the price point, and even whether reservations are accepted are important considerations. Whether you’re looking for cozy-casual or fine dining, Springfield has a variety of eateries to choose from for your next celebration.

To aid in your search, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Springfield using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Bon appetit!

#30. Black Sheep Burgers &Shakes

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (464 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 209 W Walnut St Downtown, 1 Block West of Landers Theater, Springfield, MO 65806-2115

#29. LongHorn Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (150 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3121 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO 65804

#28. Texas Roadhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (265 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 255 E Monastery, Springfield, MO 65810-1716

#27. Ms. Gilmore’s Vintage Suitcase and Tea Room

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 211 E Commercial St, Springfield, MO 65803-2939

#26. Hemingways Blue Water Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (542 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1935 S Campbell Ave Bass Pro Shop, Springfield, MO 65807-2650

#25. Colton’s Steak House & Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2020 E Independence St, Springfield, MO 65804-3748

#24. The Order Food & Drink

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (112 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 305 E Walnut St, Springfield, MO 65806-2301

#23. Haruno Sushi Bar and Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (163 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3044 S Fremont Ave, Springfield, MO 65804-4210

#22. ReRico Brazilian Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (296 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3371 E Montclair St, Springfield, MO 65804-4785

#21. Springfield Brewing Co

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (754 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 305 S Market Ave, Springfield, MO 65806-2023

#20. Bambinos Cafe on Delmar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (301 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1141 E Delmar St, Springfield, MO 65807

#19. Houlihan’s Restaurant and Bar- South

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (207 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2110 E Republic Rd, Springfield, MO 65804-4612

#18. Taj Mahal

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (160 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Indian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1250 E Republic Rd, Springfield, MO 65804-7209

#17. Nicola’s Ristorante

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (76 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3631 E Sunshine St, Springfield, MO 65809-2821

#16. Farmers Gastropub

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2620 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO 65804-3712

#15. Civil Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (160 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 107 Park Central Sq, Springfield, MO 65806-1314

#14. Nakato Japanese Steak House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (187 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2615 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO 65804-3711

#13. Bruno’s Italian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (142 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 416 South Ave, Springfield, MO 65806-2114

#12. Avanzare

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (202 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1908 S Glenstone Ave Plaza Shopping Center, Springfield, MO 65804-2305

#11. Gilardi’s Ristorante

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (220 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 820A E Walnut St, Springfield, MO 65806-2424

#10. Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (817 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1950 E Primrose St, Springfield, MO 65804

#9. Flame Steakhouse and Wine Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (326 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 314 W Walnut St, Springfield, MO 65806-2118

#8. Pappo’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (284 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 221 E Walnut St, Springfield, MO 65806-2125

#7. Houlihan’s Restaurant and Bar- at DoubleTree

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (601 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2431 N Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO 65803-4735

#6. Fire & Ice Restaurant & Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (417 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: inside the Oasis Hotel & Convention Center 2546 N. Glenstone Ave., Springfield, MO 65803

#5. PaPPo’s Pizzeria & Pub Springfield Battlefield

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (350 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 900 E Battlefield St Suite 176, Springfield, MO 65807-4811

#4. FD’s Grillhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (658 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 245 E Monastery, Springfield, MO 65810-1716

#3. Jimm’s Steakhouse & Pub

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (989 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1935 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO 65804-2304

#2. Cafe Cusco

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (408 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Peruvian, Latin

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: Commercial & Robberson 234 E Commercial, Springfield, MO 65803

#1. Metropolitan Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (843 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2931 E Battlefield St, Springfield, MO 65804-4015

