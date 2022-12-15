SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Springfield, MO using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Springfield, MO metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in your city.

#26. Software quality assurance analysts and testers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $46,360

– #241 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 440



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,710

– Employment: 190,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,360)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,640)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($122,750)

#25. Web and digital interface designers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $46,570

– #179 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,460

– Employment: 82,380

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($144,720)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,760)

#24. Computer user support specialists

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $47,610

– #387 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,030



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,650

– Employment: 654,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($90,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,920)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($76,510)

#23. Mechanical drafters

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $50,600

– #216 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,650

– Employment: 47,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,540)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($90,720)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($82,590)

#22. Civil engineering technologists and technicians

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $50,890

– #215 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,000

– Employment: 64,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,190)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($83,250)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($81,340)

#21. Surveying and mapping technicians

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $51,960

– #83 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $49,810

– Employment: 56,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($84,710)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($77,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,960)

#20. Architectural and civil drafters

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $54,640

– #202 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150



National

– Annual mean salary: $60,620

– Employment: 101,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC ($76,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($75,700)

— Anchorage, AK ($75,650)

#19. Surveyors

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $57,610

– #233 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,880

– Employment: 46,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,360)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,740)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($103,260)

#18. Computer network support specialists

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $58,450

– #321 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350



National

– Annual mean salary: $71,350

– Employment: 176,200

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,120)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,670)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,190)

#17. Web developers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $60,280

– #180 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 84,820

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,430)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($111,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($110,880)

#16. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $65,620

– #152 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,070

– Employment: 101,450

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fort Collins, CO ($91,980)

— Bakersfield, CA ($90,780)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($88,600)

#15. Network and computer systems administrators

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $66,550

– #460 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 560



National

– Annual mean salary: $91,250

– Employment: 316,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)

#14. Architects, except landscape and naval

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $69,950

– #236 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $91,900

– Employment: 100,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)

#13. Computer programmers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $75,350

– #230 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,650

– Employment: 152,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)

— Dalton, GA ($123,500)

#12. Civil engineers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $77,270

– #438 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– Employment: 304,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

#11. Data scientists

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $79,030

– #153 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $108,660

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($135,900)

#10. Mechanical engineers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $79,680

– #367 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,000

– Employment: 278,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

#9. Information security analysts

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $81,060

– #225 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $113,270

– Employment: 157,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)

#8. Computer systems analysts

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $81,220

– #342 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 530



National

– Annual mean salary: $102,210

– Employment: 505,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

#7. Industrial engineers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $81,580

– #371 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,200

– Employment: 293,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)

— Midland, TX ($129,440)

— Billings, MT ($126,170)

#6. Electrical engineers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $83,300

– #396 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $107,890

– Employment: 186,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

#5. Database administrators

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $85,750

– #127 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,550

– Employment: 85,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($123,540)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,280)

#4. Software developers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $86,930

– #423 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 910



National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

#3. Computer network architects

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $94,310

– #233 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210



National

– Annual mean salary: $120,650

– Employment: 168,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)

— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

#2. Database architects

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $98,060

– #97 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $121,840

– Employment: 50,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($187,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,830)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($156,530)

#1. Electronics engineers, except computer

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $101,290

– #111 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,490

– Employment: 107,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)