SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Many Christmas parades around the Ozarks are happening during the first couple of weekends of December.

Below is a list of the parades and what time they begin:

Battlefield Christmas Parade, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m.

Bolivar Christmas Parade, Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m.

Branson Adoration Parade, Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m.

Fair Grove Christmas Parade, Dec. 3 at 5 p.m.

Kimberling City Christmas Parade, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m.

Lockwood Christmas Parade, Dec. 3 at 1:30 p.m.

Nixa Christmas Parade, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m.

Republic Christmas Parade, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m.

Rogersville Christmas Parade, Dec. 3 at 5 p.m.

Sparta Christmas Parade, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.

Springfield Christmas Parade, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m.

Strafford Christmas Parade, Dec. 3 at 5:15 p.m.