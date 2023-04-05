SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Queen City voters turned out to the polls the choose their next mayor, councilmembers, school board members, and whether the school district would get extra funding for buildings on Election Day, April 4.

Mayoral race

Springfield voters chose incumbent Ken McClure to lead the city for another term.

Ken McClure: 10,484 votes, 53.18%

Melanie Bach: 9, 232 votes, 46.82%

Councilmember race

Springfieldians chose Brandon Jenson to represent Zone 3, Callie Carroll for General Seat C and Derek Lee for General Seat D.

Zone 3

Brandon Jenson: 1,900 votes, 53.84%

David Nokes: 1,629 votes, 46.16%

General Seat C

Callie Carroll: 9,851 votes, 55.27%

Jeremy Dean: 7,974 votes, 44.73%

General Seat D

Derek Lee: 9,600 votes, 52.08%

Bruce Adib-Yazdi: 8,832 votes, 47.92%

School board race

Voters chose Judy Brunner and Shurita Thomas-Tate to fill vacant positions on the Springfield school board.

Judy Brunner: 15,055 votes, 28.44%

Shurita Thomas-Tate: 13,143 votes, 24.82%

Landon McCarter: 12,869 votes, 24.31%

Chad Rollins: 11,877 votes, 22.43%

Proposition S

As of 5 a.m., only 77% of the votes for Proposition S were counted. So far, the vote stands at:

Yes: 16,405 votes, 77.8%

No: 4,684 votes, 22.2%

Proposition S would allocate $220 million to Springfield schools to be used for building upgrades, remodeling and replacements. This article will be updated as those votes are counted.

Other ballot issues

Question 1

Voters approved Question 1 on the Springfield ballot.

Yes: 13,158 votes, 70.0%

No: 5,635 votes, 30.0%

Question 1 was:

Shall Sections 3.3, 6.1, 6.2, 6.5, 6.6, and 6.7 of the Springfield City Charter be amended to change the word “personnel” to the phrase “human resources,” authorize the city manager to allow the director of human resources to remove some types of non-regular employees, revise the list of positions in the unclassified service to add some positions and remove others, add provisions related to employee reinstatement and promotion, expand the application of the veterans’ preference to all veterans of the United States armed forces who served active duty and were honorably discharged, and revise the provision authorizing a five-point veterans’ preference to a requirement to provide a reasonable veterans’ preference?

Question 2

Voters approved Question 2 on the Springfield ballot.

Yes: 9,880 votes, 53.0%

No: 8,757 votes, 47.0%

Question 2 was:

Shall Section 2.16(25) of the Springfield City Charter be amended to authorize that an ordinance approving acceptance of a bid and entry into contract with the successful bidder may be passed at the City Council meeting at which it is introduced?

Question 3

Voters approved Question 3 on the ballot.

Yes: 12,551 votes, 66.0%

No: 6,453 votes, 34.0%

Question 3 was:

Shall the City of Springfield, Missouri: