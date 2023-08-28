UPDATE 11:40 A.M. – An OzarksFirst reporter says the scene has been cleared and a subject has been taken into custody. SPD said a subject armed with a gun was making suicidal threats, causing several of the businesses in the area to be shut down while police negotiated.

The subject surrendered to officers and was taken into custody.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A heavy police presence has gathered on North Glenstone Avenue Monday morning around 11:30 a.m.

Several police vehicles from the Springfield Police Department are near Guaranty Bank on North Glenstone.

This is a breaking news story and we will update the story when more information becomes available.