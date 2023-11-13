SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – OzarksFirst has a crew at a scene at the intersection of Westgate Avenue and La Siesta Place.

Several police and emergency vehicles are at the scene SPD says they are investigating the scene as a homicide.

SPD said there was one person with a fatal gunshot wound and a suspect is in custody. They also said that the incident stemmed from a domestic situation and there was no danger to the public. The deceased’s next of kin was notified.

This is a breaking news story and we will update the story as more information becomes available.