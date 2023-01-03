KENOSHA, Wi. — A man from Hartville was sentenced to over five years in federal prison for bringing firearms to Kenosha, Wisconsin.

According to a release from the Justice Department, Michael Karmo, 42, was sentenced to 64 months for unlawfully possessing firearms despite a prior felony conviction.

According to court filings, during the summer of 2020, Karmo became intrigued by unrest taking place in various cities. On July 1, 2020, he texted a friend, “[A]ll I care about is f**king up antifas and black lives matters mother f**kers these days.” He indicated that he had been “driving back and forth across America going to where they be rioting the hardest.”

On August 31, 2020, Karmo and a friend decided to drive from Missouri to the scene of unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Before leaving, Karmo took a photo of himself and his friend holding long guns and sent the photo to a woman in Iowa. Karmo also sent the woman a photo of a firearm with a large drum that he called the “game changer.”

After Karmo and his friend stopped to see the woman in Iowa, she became concerned and called the police. FBI agents later arrested Karmo and his friend in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. At the time, Karmo and his friend were in possession of an AR-15 assault rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun, two 9mm handguns, 67 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 131 shotgun shells, what appeared to be a homemade silencer, multiple high-capacity magazines, a firearm muzzle attachment, a drone, body armor, tactical gear, a dagger, a confederate flag, and other items.

According to court filings, Karmo’s phone contained videos in which Karmo detailed the firearms he brought to Kenosha, talked about being on the streets “when the thugs come out,” stated he would be ready if police and National Guard were not “handling business,” referred to protestors as “a bunch of victims,” and indicated a desire to “lay out” protestor chanting “Justice for Jacob Blake.”

Karmo entered a guilty plea earlier in 2022 and will spend two years on supervised release following his prison term.