HARRISON, Ark. – A suspect has been arrested after Harrison Police officers responded to Capps Road around 7:45 a.m. on Friday and found a victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim died at the scene, according to the police chief, and the Harrison Police Department is waiting to release their identity until the family has been informed.

The suspect was taken to jail and the police department says that the suspect was the only one involved and there is no danger to the public.