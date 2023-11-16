SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Glendale High School in Springfield released a statement Thursday afternoon regarding a student who was found to have a handgun at the high school.

School officials and resource officers received a tip that a student at Glendale had a gun with them in a classroom. They found and removed the student from the classroom and discovered a small handgun at about 2:30 p.m.

The school said the student was cooperative and everyone at the school was safe. The student was taken for questioning by police. Additionally, the school said that the student will be disciplined accordingly.