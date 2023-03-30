SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — To celebrate the Springfield Cardinals staying in town after the city purchased Hammons Field, the stadium is opening up for fans to watch the St. Louis Cardinals’ home opener.

Fans across the Ozarks have been ready for opening day for quite some time and Dan Reiter, the General Manager of the Springfield Cardinals said he’s ready to see the stadium filled with fans.

“It should be mid-60s and sunny and at 3:00, and we hope that we have people excited and ready to come out to the stadium,“ said Reiter.

The St. Louis Cardinals are taking on the Toronto Blue Jays at 3:10 p.m. today for their first game and home opener of the season.

Parking for the watch party will be free.

“Moving forward, we are very excited to discount the parking compared to where it’s been the last few years,” Reiter said.

Gate 1 and 3 will open at 1 p.m. The pregame ceremonies begin at 1:30 p.m.

Limited concession stands will be available at a discounted price.

Today is also the first “Thirsty Thursday” of the 2023 season, so for fans 21 and older, alcoholic beverages will be sold at a discounted price.

I asked Reiter about the Cardinals’ relationship with the city of Springfield and how they fought to keep the AA team in town. He said the team could not be happier.

“So, for the St. Louis Cardinals, having this relationship and a 15-year extension here in Springfield is critical,” Reiter said. “They absolutely love this community and are excited to have 15 more years of it.”