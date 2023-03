SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The production “Hamilton” successfully completed a 16-performance run at Juanita K. Hammons hall on Sunday.



The Springfield premiere engagement grossed more than $3.3 million dollars in sales and was seen by more than 32,000 people.



Based on a statistical analysis by the broadway league, the local economic impact of this year`s engagement of hamilton in Springfield can be estimated at over $10.7 million dollars.