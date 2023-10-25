SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Halloween is just around the corner and several organizations throughout Springfield are hosting events for trick-or-treaters.

Thursday, October 26:

Castlewood Senior Living Trick or Treat from 5:30-7 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at Air Services Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical from 6-8 p.m.

Friday, October 27:

IBEW 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat at I.B.E.W. 453 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 28:

Trick Art Treat at the Springfield Art Museum from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. This is a free event for all ages featuring art projects, spooky photo opportunities, and more. Please note that there is no candy handed out at this event.

Lamar’s Trick or Treat Trail at the Lamar City Park from 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Rainbow Kids Trunk or Treat at the GLO Center from 4-6 p.m.

2023 Annual SpookTrunkular at Unity of Springfield at 5 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at Pathways United Methodist Church at 4-5 p.m.

TRUNK or TREAT at Sunset Church of Christ at 4-6 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at Renegade Harley-Davidson at 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sunday, October 29:

Sensory-Safe Trick-or-Treat at the Shrine Mosque at 3 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Springfield, MO from 4-6 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at Holiday Avenue Salon & Barber at 3-5 p.m.

Monday, October 30:

Tuesday, October 31:

Trick or Treating at Republic Nursing And Rehab at 5:30-7 p.m.

Trick or Treat at the Library at the Lebanon-Laclede County Library from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Not so Bad Trunk or Treat at Advance Auto Parts at 5-8 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at Northside Christian Church at 6-8 p.m.