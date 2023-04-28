SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Carthage Mexican restaurant has opened its doors in south Springfield.

Habaneros Mexican Restaurant & Cantina opened its Springfield location on Thursday at 4406 S Campbell Ave, formerly Hot Cluckers and Famous Dave’s BBQ.

Business hours are from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday to Thursday. They are open later from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Habaneros’ menu consists of various appetizers, nachos, enchiladas, burritos, seafood and pasta.

The Carthage location was founded in 2014.