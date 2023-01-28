SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Public Schools issued a statement Saturday, January 28 at around 8:30pm.

The school district said gunshot sounds were reported outside near Glendale High School.

Glendale was hosting a speech and debate tournament with students from multiple schools, according to the statement.

No one was injured and officers are investigating the scene.

The school district said the tournament was paused while police investigated and students waited in the gym and auditorium.

Police gave the all-clear and the rest of the tournament has been canceled.

Lt. Steve Schwind of Springfield Police Department said there was no indication of any gun activity at the school.

He said that just before 7 pm, multiple reports were made of gunshots near Sunset Street and Linden Ave on the north side of Glendale.

Officers found over ten shell casings in the roadway and started checking for damages and witnesses.

One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sunset Street and Linden Ave. are closed off while officers finish up their investigation.