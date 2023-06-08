GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – An armed robbery at a truck stop in Greene County has led to deputies searching for the suspect, calling him “armed and dangerous.”

The suspect brandished a weapon at employees at Hood’s Truck Stop South State Highway K and demanded money from the safe Thursday morning. He also stole the employees’ cell phones.

He then left the store and fled in a red Dodge Avenger with no plates.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 40s/early 50s with white hair and a white goatee. He was last seen wearing a denim jacket and jeans, a cowboy-style hat, and black sunglasses.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office described him as armed and dangerous and request that anyone with information on his whereabouts call the Greene County Crime Tip Hotline at 417-829-6230.