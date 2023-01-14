GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — An 11-year-old was nearly abducted from her home on Jan. 13, and law enforcement is asking for help locating the suspects.

According to a press release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, they were contacted around 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 13 by the Ash Grove Police Department to help with the attempted abduction of an 11-year-old girl.

The child was playing in her backyard on Maple Street in Ash Grove when a man grabbed her and tried to take her to a truck. The child was able to break free from the man and get away.

The child described the suspect as a white, 5-foot-11-inch, 200-pound man who was wearing black clothes with black and white shoes at the time of the attempted abduction. She was not able to identify the truck, but said it was black, looked newer, and had scratches around the wheels.

She added that there were two other people in the truck: a man and a woman. The man in the truck was in the driver’s seat and had black facial hair and was clean-shaven. He was wearing a black coat.

The woman in the truck was in the back seat and had hair past her shoulders. The child did not recognize any of the people involved.

The GCSO and Ash Grove police searched for evidence with a K9 unit and checked for surveillance video from nearby buildings but were unable to find any more information about the suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the GCSO crime tip hotline at 417-829-6230.