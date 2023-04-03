JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson announced that sheriff’s offices across the state of Missouri will be getting grant money to beef up security and make other improvements at jails.

According to a press release from Gov. Parson, the Missouri Department of Public Safety has approved over $9.9 million in grants for improvements like cell door lock upgrades, video surveillance equipment and full-body scanners.

In total, there are 43 county sheriff’s offices receiving grants, and 12 of them are in southwest Missouri:

Cedar County Sheriff’s Office — $60,914.57

Christian County Sheriff’s Office — $589,724.03

Greene County Sheriff’s Office — $470,562.29

Henry County Sheriff’s Office — $19,449.24

Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office — $75,672.53

Miller County Sheriff’s Office — $349,432.60

Oregon County Sheriff’s Office — $126,250.00

Polk County Sheriff’s Office — $40,602.50

Shannon County Sheriff’s Office — $400,542.62

Stone County Sheriff’s Office — $83,773.22

Texas County Sheriff’s Office — $191,181.50

Vernon County Sheriff’s Office — $124,487.50

Amounts varied based on the scale and scope of grant applications that were submitted.

The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and the grants require a 50 percent local match.

For example, if the total cost of a maintenance or improvement project is $40,000, the local recipient would be responsible for $20,000 and grant funds would cover the other $20,000. Local ARPA grant funds can be utilized for the local match.