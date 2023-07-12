SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Glenstone License Office closed abruptly Wednesday after being in business for thirteen years.

Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks CEO Joe Daues said this was not BCFO’s decision, but the Missouri Department of Revenue terminated their contract.

“We’ve been working with what we believe is a failed system of bidding for the state for the last four years,” Daues said. “And so this closure is part of the source of ongoing litigation between the Department of Revenue and the Breast Cancer Foundation in the Ozarks.”

Glenstone License Office is one of five licenses operated by the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks. Many customers were surprised and disappointed by the office being closed today because they prefer this location.

“Now it’s gonna be out of my way,” said Yohan Paliakaou after learning Glenstone License was closed. “This one is kind of on my commute. It’s a perfect, perfect location.”

“It’s always quick and you don’t have to take a number,” said Michelle Bentley who was visiting on her lunch break. “It’s in and out.”

Daues said that employees who work at this location will be offered other jobs within BCFO, but the location will remain closed until further notice.

Customers are encouraged to go to other BCFO locations in Nixa, Ozark, and Republic. Glenstone License is normally a busy location, and Daues said this closure will impact the foundation financially.

“We have probably more than 100 people a day that come to this office,” Daues said. “So this is a significant problem for a lot of people, and that’s why we’re telling folks we still have three other offices close and then Joplin as well.”

There is an ongoing lawsuit between the Missouri Department of Revenue and the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks. However, the Missouri Department of Revenue did not initially respond to a request for comment.