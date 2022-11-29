SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Giving Tuesday allows non-profits such as The Humane Society to raise funds to support their cause and special projects.

Katie Newcomb with the Humane Society said Giving Tuesday not only helps with expenses but — more importantly — saves the life of an animal in need.

“It takes about $250 to save one life here,” Newcomb said. “That’s so many lives that we get to change here just in 24 hours.“

That $250 covers the animals’ food. It also helps pay for medical expenses, vaccines, microchipping and neutering before an animal walks out of the non-profit’s doors.

The Humane Society is participating in a matching challenge with its board of directors.

The goal for the non-profit is to raise $5,000. In turn, the board of directors will match that and bring the total to $10,000 dollars, which means 40 animals will be saved.

As we inch closer to the holidays, the Humane Society expects the number of animals in their care to grow.

“I know last week we filled up — in one day we filled all of our puppy space, so it’s something that keeps happening and it comes and goes and right now, it is starting to build up a little bit more,” Newcomb said. “We are definitely expecting and preparing ourselves to have an overwhelming amount of animals coming in over the holidays.”