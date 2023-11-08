GAINESVILLE, Mo. – A woman charged in the 2015 death of an infant in her care will be on probation for five years.

Sondra Clark, 42, of Gainesville, was sentenced to seven years in prison today (11/8/23) after she pleaded guilty in October to a reduced charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

Her sentence was suspended, however, and she will be on probation for five years.

Clark was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of her 3-month-old great-niece.

Court documents show she had taken the child to bed with her and had rolled over onto the baby while sleeping, suffocating the child.

The probable cause statement in the case says she was under the influence of drugs at the time of the death.