OZARK COUNTY, Mo. — A woman from Gainesville has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a three-month-old who died in 2015.

Sondra Clark was indicted in early November by an Ozark County grand jury, according to online court records.

A probable cause statement in the case states that the child died after Clark rolled over onto the infant while sleeping in the same bed.

The document says Clark was babysitting the child at the time of its death and that she was “in an incapacitated drug-induced state.”

The Ozark County Sheriff’s Department received a call about the unresponsive infant on August 26, 2015. The cause of death was later determined to be cardiac arrhythmia due to hypoxia.

The sheriff’s department determined through an interview with Clark that she was in the immediate care, control and custody as she was babysitting the infant. Clark admitted to drug use to deputies and it was confirmed by a toxicology analysis report.

Through interviews and reports of others, Clark had made a stop at an undisclosed location after she took custody, care and control of the infant prior to returning to her residence in Udall.

Clark was in Ozark County custody for separate charges when she was indicted for felony murder of the child. She is set to appear in Ozark County Circuit Court at 1:30 pm. today (11/23/22).