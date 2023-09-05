MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a fugitive wanted for five warrants out of Morgan and Pettis counties after a two-year search,

Benjamin A. Hagston, 48, was arrested Sep. 5. He is charged with two counts of 2nd-degree child molestation, one of a child less than 17 years old, and one of a child less than 12 years old; one count of enticement or attempted enticement of a child less than 15 years old; one count of statutory sodomy of a person less than 12 years old; and one count of 1st-degree child molestation.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Hagston was found after a tip that he could be found in a secluded area of Cole Camp in Benton County.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office assisted Morgan County in capturing Hagston, who had been evading authorities for over two years.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond from Pettis County.