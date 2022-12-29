SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – To say Danny Schlink will be missed, would be an understatement.

“For somebody like that that had the kind of impact on downtown Springfield that he did, it’s just it’s kind of one of those things when you just hear that somebody that important to our culture here in Springfield has passed.” Chef Tiny with Retro Metro said. “It’s just got a little bit of a hard pill to swallow.”

Chef Tiny has known Schlink for years.

“Since high school, he played soccer at Kickapoo.” Chef Tiny said. “I went to Kickapoo, he was a couple of grades behind me. The biggest thing was we wanted to support him when he opened up grad school.”

Schlink was the mind behind downtown Springfield staples like Grad School, JOB Public House, and Primetime.

In a statement from Ethan Edwards, the Co-owner of Gailey’s Breakfast and Café says, “Danny was loved by so many downtown, that words cannot express our loss. Danny dreamed big, loved big, and was such a major impact on so many lives in our community. He was an inspirational entrepreneur and was always there for anybody who knew him. Grad School, JOB, and Primetime will forever be Springfield Legends. There is a giant hole in the heart of downtown Springfield as well as the Ozarks community.”

“Springfield lost a pretty big cornerstone as far as running a bar and running a business and anything like that. One of the best burgers in town.” Dillon Kaasa at Stick It In Your Ear said.

“if you wanted a great burger, you knew exactly where to go. And the “Full Ride” at Grad School was the best burger I had ever eaten. I mean, a lot of burgers.” Chef Tiny said.

Kaasa and Chef Tiny say there were in disbelief when they hear of Schlink’s passing.

“Whenever I found out he went, we found out early that morning through another friend of his, and just no words really kind of speechless,” Kaasa said.

“Kind of a shock really takes you back. You feel almost numb. You’re constantly thinking about it during your service, even when it’s busy in your restaurant.” Chef Tiny said.

Chef Tiny says Schlink left a forever mark on the local food scene.

“We decided to pop up a little, you know, memorial in our bar and, you know, kind of honor him a little bit,” Tiny said. “There’s really no honor big enough for him. I mean, his impact on the culinary scene, the restaurant scene, and everything in Springfield was just legendary.”