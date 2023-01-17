TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – People across the Ozarks have the opportunity this week to become trained on how to use Narcan.

Narcan, a medication used for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose, is available in Taney County.

The Brook Wellness Center is offering the free nasal spray to anyone who needs it, including those who attend a training session on Wednesday.

The training will go over how to identify an opioid overdose and what to do.

“If anyone asks for Narcan, we never say no,” said President Rosie Robinson. “We just say, here you have it.”

Robinson said people who have Narcan could be at the right place at the right time to save a life.

The training is taking place Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To view the information flyer, click here. Facebook