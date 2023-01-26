UPDATE 1/26/23 — Looney has a jury trial scheduled for 9 a.m. on July 24. Looney pleaded not guilty on Nov. 18, 2022.

Original story, published Jan. 15, 2021:

Springfield, Mo. – In allegations that go back up to 25 years, a Springfield man is accused of sexually abusing at least six girls as young as 9 or 10 years of age.

Antwuan Looney Sr., 52, was in custody at the Greene County Jail on Friday without bond on 10 counts of sexual assaults including child molestation, statutory sodomy and statutory rape.

Looney, who was a youth basketball coach during much of the time of the alleged incidents, denied the accusations in an interview after his arrest, according to a probable cause statement in the case.

Investigators interviewing women who alleged the assaults when they were juveniles were told Looney would fondle or assault them when left alone by the girls’ parents for brief times and would later contrive to be alone with the girls when he would rape or sexually assault them in vacant houses or in automobiles, according to court documents.

A male relative also told investigators that Looney would encourage him to bring underage girls to nightclubs Looney was operating and would often give them alcohol and would steal from their purses and sexually assault them when they were passed out, the probable cause statement says.

Looney, who also has prior felony convictions for burglary and stealing, could face sentences up to life in prison if convicted of the charges.

He is to appear in court on Jan. 21, 2021 for a bond hearing, according to online court records.