MERRIAM WOODS, Mo. – A Former Merriam Woods police chief has been indicted for two counts of felony stealing and one count of felony forgery.

According to the Probable Cause Statement, Nathan Lewis was accused of misappropriating funds in January of 2023. He was placed on administrative leave and then released from employment.

The investigation found that Lewis had a laser radar, a mobile fingerprint scanner, and a Remington 870 shotgun which had been reported stolen from the Velda City Police Department.

Investigators with the Taney County Sheriff’s Office confirmed after speaking with the Velda City Police Chief that the items had been missing since Lewis left employment with the Velda City Police Department in 2018.

In February of 2023, Taney County investigators were contacted regarding police cars Lewis had purchased through lease agreements. The person who contacted the investigators claimed that they had not signed the lease agreements and that the signatures on the lease agreements did not belong to her.

Further investigation uncovered that an electronic signature of the person had been used on the bill of sale without the person’s knowledge or consent. One vehicle, which was valued at around $12,000-$15,000, was reportedly “sold” to Lewis for $100.

Lewis has a court hearing on August 3.