DENT COUNTY, Mo. – At the end of November, the Dent County Fire Chief, 47-year-old Bradley J. Nash of Salem, resigned from his role amidst an investigation into his conduct after an allegation of sexual abuse.

A month later, on December 29, Bradley Nash was charged by the Dent County Prosecutor with two counts of 1st-degree statutory sodomy and one count of 2nd-degree child molestation.

The investigation began six weeks ago in mid-November when two children alleged that Nash had sexually abused them. A search warrant was executed at Nash’s residence and another residence where he was known to frequently reside on December 28.

Nash was found and arrested without incident. He is being held at the Dent County Sheriff’s Office on a capias no bond warrant.