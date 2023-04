SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man was found guilty of assault after an incident on Central High School Campus.

Marquies Thomas, who attended Central High School in 2018, was found guilty of:

five charges of second-degree sodomy

three charges of second-degree sexual abuse

one charge of first-degree sexual misconduct

Thomas was arrested in 2018 and was released on bond. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 13, 2023.