SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Rain in Springfield is causing flash floods and high water in some areas.

Springfield Police Department is providing traffic control in some areas to assist with cars having difficulty due to high water.

As of 8:15 p.m., officers have blocked off the westbound lane of Battlefield Ave. near Fremont Ave.

Pat Jones YMCA had 5.05 inches of rain in two hours, according to OzarksFirst Meteorologist Natalie Nunn.