SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- As the people around the Ozarks rang in the new year, in two Springfield hospitals, soon-to-be parents had a different sound ringing in their new year. CoxHealth and Mercy Springfield have both announced the first Springfield babies delivered in 2023.
The first baby delivered in Springfield was Brantley Mykhael Brennan, who arrived at Cox South at 12:25 am weighing five pounds, 14 ounces, and measuring 19 inches long. Brantley is the first child of Caitlin and Kodey Brennan.
At 12:32 am, Mercy Kids Children’s Hospital Springfield welcomed their first baby of 2023, Greyson Mikal Soltys, weighing in at 9 pounds, 10 ounces. Greyson is the first child of parents Chelsea and Kris Soltys.
Mercy Springfield also announced the first girl born in Springfield arrived just after 1:00 pm on New Years’ day. Zovie Amelia Anderson weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
All babies mentioned were welcomed with unique gift baskets at their respective hospitals.