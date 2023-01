SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Fire Department responded to a house fire at Nettleton and Webster on Thursday, January 26, at about 8 pm.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but Springfield Fire Captain Chad Davis said the house is a total loss.

Captain Davis said that the fire department conducted a search, but the house appeared to be vacant so no one was injured.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.