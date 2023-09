STONE COUNTY, Mo. – A house fire in Reeds Spring required the help of three fire departments to put out the flames late Wednesday night.

Southern Stone County Fire Protection District, Western Taney County Fire Protection District, and the Branson Fire Department fought the fire at a two-story home that started around 11:20 p.m.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, according to the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District.